10 deals that could happen on deadline day – including Sancho, Rice and Partey

Xherdan Shaqiri could be on his way out of Liverpool

IN a transfer window unlike any other, this one has been full of fireworks.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of millions have been spent – with all the big boys in the Premier League getting their wallets out.

But they are not done yet, with some utterly huge transfer sagas hanging in the balance.

What will happen to Jadon Sancho? Will Declan Rice move? And where will Dele Alli end up?

By the end of today, all these questions will have reached their conclusions – whether fans like it or not.

Mirror Sport has summed up the 10 biggest deals that could happen this deadline day.

10. Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool look like they are done for incomings but Jurgen Klopp hinted Shaqiri could be on his way out.

Sevilla and Lazio have been linked with the Swiss international – who has been further marginalised by the signing of Diogo Jota at Anfield.

9. Declan Rice

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is desperate to sign a defensive midfielder to cap off a summer of huge spending.

But West Ham have no intention of selling and with time running out, the Blues may have to look elsewhere – with one man in mind…

8. Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid’s midfield enforcer is wanted by both Arsenal and Chelsea – despite the former chasing him all summer.

But their dallying has opened the door to the Blues, who could move on from their chase for West Ham ace Rice.

7. Edinson Cavani

With Manchester United desperate for more attacking firepower, Solskjaer looks to have landed experienced forward Cavani.

The Uruguayan left Paris St-Germain in the summer and will complete a two-year contract today at Old Trafford.

6. Lucas Torreira

One of the stranger deals that could be completed, with the Uruguayan already completing a medical and agreeing personal terms at Atletico Madrid.

However, the Spanish club must move Hector Herrera on before confirming the arrival of Torreria.

5. Antonio Rudiger

Lampard has left the German out of five matchday squads and a move away looks nailed on – with Spurs and PSG interested.

How a deal is structured looks the main gripe, with Chelsea preferring a permanent move rather than a loan.

4. Alex Telles

After a whirlwind week for United, it appears they are closing in on the signing of Telles from Porto.

The Portuguese club initially rejected an offer from the Red Devils but the left-back has forced a move through and this deal will be confirmed today.

3. Dele Alli

Once upon a time, the England international was undroppable at Tottenham but nowadays he cannot get in the squad.

Paris St-Germain have made several attempts to land him on loan and this one could go to the wire.

2. Ousmane Dembele

United are hellbent on landing a right-winger and have turned to Barcelona star Dembele as an alternative to Sancho.

The Red Devils only want a loan whereas Barca are keen on a permanent transfer – so plenty of work to get this over the line.

1. Jadon Sancho

The one all United fans want to see get over the line after a summer-long pursuit.

Borussia Dortmund have insisted that Sancho is going nowhere but if the Red Devils stump up the £109m asking price, can they really turn that down?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to see the England international signed and with the growing negativity around the club, his arrival would be a welcome boost.