10 die in Esigodoni veld inferno

10 Oct, 2022 - 18:10 0 Views
10 die in Esigodoni veld inferno Victims of the veld fire

The Chronicle

Online Reporter

Ten people were this afternoon burnt to death while trying to fight a veld fire at a farm in Esigodini. Police officers, farm workers and other members of the security services gathered at a lot 43 farm belonging to Abel Moyo.

The veld fire according to eye witnesses started in the morning and the 10 were part of a group of 15 who had been called to put it out.

Strong winds blew and the 10 were trapped in the fire while four escaped with various burns. Only one escaped unscathed.

The bodies have are being ferried to Esigodini Hospital.

