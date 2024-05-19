10 key areas for improvement as Bosso’s premiership campaign falters
Lovemore Dube, Online Reporter
WITH the rails seemingly coming off the Highlanders Castle Lager Premiership campaign, here are some points worth taking note of.
The championship is still far from decided. Their chances are just as good as any of the 18 teams at this stage.
What Bosso should know is that they are shortchanging the thousands that part with their hard earned cash to watch them home and away.
Dozens have trekked to Kariba hopeful of good results despite an indifferent showing in recent weeks.
- Conceding early in a number of games, Ngezi Platinum, Dynamos, Chicken Inn and FC Platinum may be as a result of poor warm up. Players getting into the field not mentally geared up for it or complacency. Bosso players are too casual, whether they are in the lead or trailing, no workmanlike approach.
- The club is failing to attend to disciplinary issues around their overrated duo of Peter Muduhwa and Andrew Mbeba, they are aggressive on wrong matters when against strikers they are found wanting. Needless cautions have become order of the day. Their behaviour is inciting and disruptive to the flow of the game.
- Teams seem to have noted that playing the ball on the ground to the right of the Bosso defence they get the better of right back Mvelo Khoza and defender Mbeba
- The club has no midfielder with a crunching effect who imposes and provides cover to the heart of the Bosso defence
- The centreback combination of Mbeba and Muduhwa is not organised and is to blame for most of the conceded goals, poor communication and arranging of teammates on defence mode.
- Tactics and team selection for game against FC Platinum exposed Bosso, FC Platinum as always was going to bring big players in every department and pacey ones for that matter. For confidence’s sake Mvelo Khoza and Raphael Pitisi should have given way to Marvellous Chigumira and Ariel Sibanda who are more experienced and mature. Khoza, Prince Ndlovu, Devine Mhindirira, Mckinnon Mushore, Panda Chigonero, Mason Mushore were like midgets when up against towering Lawrence Mhlanga and troops. Some of the players at Bosso are out of depth and cannot be said to be part of the rebuilding exercise as they seem not to have enough talent for the big club. Bosso would have known what to expect if they had a scout doing his job ahead of fixtures and hunting for window prospects
- FC Platinum showed the hunger and were first to the ball, recovered faster.
- Mhindirira and company’s dribbling must be purposeful, subtracting opponents to present one on one opportunities for strikers written ‘goal’ not 60-40 percent tussle chances
- More work on shooting from range, tight boxes and situations.
- Bosso should look for one centreback, big and imposing anchorman to do the dirty work in midfield and a scoring striker.
