10-man Chicken Inn lock out Bosso

Innocent Kurira At Barbourfields Stadium

Chicken Inn 0-0 Highlanders

CHICKEN INN coach Joey Antipas praised his team’s fighting and determination after the 10-man GameCocks frustrated Highlanders in a league match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Mpumelelo Bhebhe was dismissed after 64 minutes for denying Nqobile Ndlovu a goalscoring opportunity.

Bhebhe hacked down Ndlovu on the edge of the box and earned himself a second yellow card in the game.

He had earlier on been booked for a challenge on Prince Ndlovu inside the first 10 minutes of the game.

Bosso failed to make the most of the numerical advantage as Chicken Inn put up a brave fight in the derby that failed to live up to expectations particularly in terms of goal scoring opportunities.

Antipas was pleased that they managed to get a point from the game.

“We will take the point considering that we played the last 26 minutes a man shot. The game was very tactical, the two teams virtually cancelled one another. There were few chances during the game but l think we did very well considering that in the last 26 minutes we still had quite a bit of a blow. We went under pressure after the red card so we did well. It was a very tactical game and our tactics worked after going a man down,” said Antipas.

Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu said they were supposed to get the three points.

“I don’t know what to say but I think this was a game we were supposed to come up with maximum points. Today we came hoping we could improve our statistics against Chicken Inn but I think our game plan was disturbed with that injury in the first 10 minutes of the game which also adds to our injury list. This gives us less options in terms of depth,” said Kaindu.

Bosso fielded a new look back four forced by the absence of regulars Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba and Archford Faira.

Talent Dube got a place on the leftback position while Brian Mlotshwa partnered Authur Ndlovu in central defence.

Marvelous Chigumira filled in the right back position.

In goal, Reward Muza got the nod ahead of Ariel Sibanda.

Kaindu was happy with his makeshift defence.

“We looked compact at the back. We knew Chicken Inn will be good when they want to launch a counter. Their transition is good because they have fast strikers. We looked stable when defending.

“We just need to work on our ability to play from the back. I think we still lack confidence in that regard. Despite our opponents being a man down, we resorted to playing the long ball instead of trying to play the ball through the middle of the park,” said Kaindu.

Lynoth Chikuhwa was the captain of the day as Kaindu continues with his rotation of leaders on the field of play. Chikuhwa, on several occasions lost the ball needlessly which irked the Bosso fans. His second half replacement Brian Ndlovu also did not do enough to win the fans over.

Chicken Inn were also forced to make adjustments at the back as Itai Mabhunu was suspended for this tie. Lincoln Mangaira came in as the replacement.

It wasn’t the perfect start to the game for Bosso who had Prince Ndlovu limping off just five minutes into the game.

He was replaced by Honest Mhlanga who played well.

Twelve minutes in, Brighton Ncube put Nqobile Ndlovu through on the left wing but the latter’s delivery had more pace.

Moments later Michael Charamba shot from a distance but the effort went over the bar.

Two minutes later, Charamba sent in a brilliant low cross into the box which was cleared by Arthur Ndlovu for a corner kick.

In the 28th minute, Donovan Bernard made a mistake, passing the ball to Chikuhwa who in turn released Brighton Ncube.

Instead of going for goal, Ncube opted to feed Nqobile allowing the Chicken Inn defence to close in on the striker. Just before the break, Melikhaya Ncube had a long range effort easily dealt with by Bernard.

There was still time for Muza to brilliantly deny a Joseph Tulani shot on target off a rebound.

Five minutes after the break, Ncube ghosted behind the GameCocks defence but could not direct his header on target.

After 61 minutes, Ncube’s acrobatic attempt missed the target but drew applause from the Bosso fans.

Teams

Chicken Inn: Donovan Bernard (gk), Brendon Rendo (Danny Phiri, 78mins), Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Brighton Makopa (Malvin Hwata, 69mins), Brian Muza (Albert Nyamutsaka, 78mins), George Majika (Dominic Jaricha, 69mins), Michael Charamba, Joseph Tulani, Authur Chinda, Lincoln Mangaira, Xolani Ndlovu.

Highlanders: Reward Muza (gk), Talent Dube, Marvelous Chigumira, Brian Mlotshwa, Lynoth Chikuhwa (Brian Ndlovu, 58mins), McKinnon Mushore, Prince Ndlovu (Honest Mhlanga, 10mins), Nqobile Ndlovu, Arthur Ndlovu, Brighton Ncube, Melikhaya Ncube. — @innocentskizoe