10 minutes of rain leave Silobela Community counting losses

Michael Magoronga [email protected]

The rains that pounded most parts of the country during the last week have left the people of Silobela’s Ward 20 counting losses after they had their property and livestock destroyed.

The rains were accompanied by strong winds which destroyed individual homesteads, shops, schools and other infrastructure.

Besides leaving about 10 families homeless, the rains also blew off the roofing sheets of several shops at Simana Business Centre and affected churches as well.

About five cattle were killed by lightning.

Silobela member of parliament, Cde Jonah Nyevera said the rains which fell on 11 November around 6 PM, badly affected infrastructure around Simana area in Ward 20.

“Affected areas include individual houses, churches, and schools which were severely damaged by strong winds. The devastating rains lasted for about 10 minutes, but the damage was so extensive to the shops and houses,” he said.

He said the Umelusi Primary School had some of its classroom blocks, blown off by the winds.

“We have since written a report to the district CPU and await assistance as some families need temporary shelter. Meanwhile, we have mobilised some resources that the families might be using, but we are waiting for guidance from the CPU,” he said.

The Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit Chairperson said the winds also blew roofs off houses in Amaveni and schools.

“Six Government flats in Amaveni had their roofs blown away by the hailstorm on Monday. Four schools were also affected while various homesteads were also destroyed district-wide. We are still going through the verification process then we map a way forward,’ he said.

This comes as the meteorological services department encouraged predicted violent rains and encouraged members of the public to stay indoors in case of hailstorms.