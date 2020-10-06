10 more new Covid-19 cases recorded

Chronicle Reporter

TEN new Covid-19 cases were recorded while 65 people recovered from the virus yesterday.

The country has 7 898 confirmed cases, 1 246 of them are active and the death toll remains at 228 since last Wednesday.

Harare remains the country’s Covid-19 epicentre with 1 119 active cases followed by Bulawayo with 81 cases while Matabeleland South only two active cases.

Mashonaland East has no active cases while the rest of provinces have less than 15 active cases each.

The country’s Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 81 percent while the infection rate is at one percent.

Despite the decline in new infections, the public is encouraged to strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

Members of the public are advised to mandatory wear face masks, observe social distancing and sanitize hands among other set regulations.