10 pedigree, 43 fat stock breeds register for BAS

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

TEN pedigree and 43 fat stock breeds have registered for the Bulawayo Agricultural Show (BAS) which runs concurrently with the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair that kicked off on Monday.

Different pedigree breeds, ranging from Brahman, Nkone to Simmental are on display at the BAS.

The breeds are from individual farmers and agricultural institutions.

The Bulawayo Agricultural Show has proven to be a hit with both exhibitors and the public drawing large crowds daily.

BAS chairman Mr Obert Chinhamo said farmers have brought in livestock from their respective farms and are raring to go.

Mbalabala-based Brahman breeder Mr Jairos Mahlangu said he brought eight cattle consisting of two bulls, heifers and a calf.

“All the Brahmas are first time entries at the Buawayo Agricultural Show and we are confident they will do well against the other competing breeds.

“They range from a two month old calf to a bull that is slightly over two years old and a number of young heifers,” said Mr Mahlangu.