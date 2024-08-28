10 travellers from Bulawayo to Johannesburg Mzansi bus killed in accident

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

TEN Zimbabweans were killed when a Mzansi Express bus they were travelling on was involved in a road accident on Tuesday night near Makhado town in South Africa’s Limpopo province.

The bus was travelling from Bulawayo to Gauteng province. Among those who died are five men and five women.



In a statement Limpopo’s Department of Transport and Community Safety confirmed the incident on Wednesday morning.

“Limpopo Member of Executive Committee (MEC), Ms Violet Mathye has learned with sadness about the deaths of 10 passengers who perished in a bus accident that took place near 3 Miles on the N1 around Makhado,” reads the statement.

“The bus was enroute to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe when the accident happened just before midnight on Tuesday. All the deceased are foreign nationals.

“According to reports the bus drove over a round-about (last traffic circle from Makgado towards Polokwane) at high speed, lost control and overturned, killing and injuring its passengers in the process.”

The Department said the accident scene had since been cleared and that the several injured passengers has been taken to different hospitals.



The MEC (Ms Mathye) has also sent her condolences to the bereaved families and wished those hospitalized speedy recovery.

The N1 highway, which has become a death trap for many road users in South Africa is a major commercial route that links the neighbouring country with the rest of the SADC region.