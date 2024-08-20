10 years for cable thieves

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

FOUR men have each been sentenced 10 years in prison for vandalising a ZETDC transformer in Glendale and stealing copper cables worth US$92 000.

The Electricity Act made it clear that it is an offence to tamper with or damage electricity infrastructure, including cables, steal or vandalise electricity transmission and distribution equipment, including copper cables as well as trading or selling stolen electricity materials.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “David Sibanda (37) of Kasimure Village under Chief Mujinga, Magunje, George Howard (47) of Kuwadzana Township, Banket, Zivanai Maringisa (38) of Banket and Mayenge Mpanhila (41) of Kasimure Village under Chief Kazangarare, Karoi were arraigned before the Consession Magistrates’ Court for contravening the Electricity Act.

“On the 12th of April 2024, the accused persons and another only known as Mandebvu who is still at large, connived and hatched a plan to vandalise and steal copper cables from a ZETDC transformer at a business premises in Glendale. They gained entry by cutting the fence. The accused persons climbed on top of the transformer and opened the lid before disconnecting copper windings. They packed the wires inside a sack, loaded the loot inside the car boot, before driving off.

“They sold the copper to a buyer who is still at large. The matter came to light when the first accused person was arrested after he was caught stealing copper cables. He implicated his accomplices during police investigation. Police recovered socket spanners, 5 ordinary spanners, a satchel containing 1 complete 24 inch bolt cutter, 1 bolt cutter head, 2 shifting spanners and other tools used to commit the crime. The total value of the vandalized transformer is US$92 000 and nothing was recovered.”

The accused were given a 10 year prison sentence, said the NPAZ.