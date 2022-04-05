10 Zim companies participate at German horticulture show

Business Reporter

A TOTAL of 10 Zimbabwean companies are participating at the Fruit Logistica expo in Berlin, German this week where they are showcasing the country’s produce and hope to secure export linkages to the European market.

The Fruit Logistica Berlin is an international trade fair dedicated to fresh produce.

Every year since 1993, decision-makers have gathered at Messe Berlin to place their orders and gain vital information about the fresh fruit and vegetable market developments worldwide.

The specialised event regularly gathers close to 73,000 national and international participants, representing all related sectors and showcasing the latest innovations, products and services.

“We have 10 local companies in the horticulture sector showcasing to over 70,000 trade visitors and potential buyers with the hopes of creating viable trade relations that will see them exporting to European markets,” said ZimTrade in a post on its official Twitter handle.

The flagship gathering provides a complete picture of the latest innovations, products, and services at every link in the international supply chain.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and dried fruits, product packaging and labelling, transport and logistics systems, goods handling and storage are some of the areas covered by the event.

A number of visitors and exhibitors attend Fruit Logistica every year to realize their full business potential within the international fresh produce trade – and to write their own success story.