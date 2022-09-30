100 exhibitors for Vic-Falls agric-show and multi-cultural food festival

Fie picture: Mr Kudakwashe Garaipasi shows baobab juice dispensers and some of the products made by Essential Delights at their stand at the Victoria Falls Agricultural Show in 2019

Natalie Muzore, Chronicle Reporter

THE Victoria Falls International Agricultural Show and Multi-Cultural Food Festival is set to kick-off at Chinotimba Stadium tomorrow and organisers are optimistic the event will have a positive impact on business and excite participants.

Show manager, Mr Tendai Moyo, said over 100 exhibitors were expected to attend the three-day 6th edition of Victoria Falls showcase, which runs under the theme: “Bridging communities, leaving no one and no place behind”.

Among the exhibitors are players in the agriculture sector, organisations such as Ngamo Safaris, Environmental Management Agency, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe National Army, Barclays Bank, Telco Kingdom Hotel, among others.

“What makes this year’s show unique is that exhibitors will have to exhibit physically and can also reach out to their clients virtually. So, we will be reaching out to all people locally, regionally and internationally virtually,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the official opening event is on Saturday with the Minister of State in charge of monitoring and implementation of Government programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo, expected to be the guest of honour.

“This is a great opportunity for exhibitors to display food, products and services, traditional foods, games, crafts, fashion, trees and social activities will be showcased,” he said.

