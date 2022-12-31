103-year-old matriarch has raised three generations

Raymond Jaravaza recently in Lower Gweru

SHE doesn’t consider herself lucky but says she is favoured by the Grace of God to have lived long enough to raise, love and care for three generations.

Gogo Sibikiwe Sibanda lived through a time the world witnessed World War 2, witnessed her own country’s liberation war heroes fight bitter battles against colonial rule, lived through a time the country was ravaged by the HIV pandemic, witnessed Zimbabwe’s historic land reform programme to the Covid-19 pandemic and is still going strong.

Born in 1919, Gogo Sibanda has a sharp mind, speaks authoritatively and doesn’t pass an opportunity to tell her audience, from her own children right down to the third generation of great-great-grandkids that she doesn’t take the long life she has lived for granted.

In fact, she attributes her long life to her unwavering belief in God and prayer.

“I would like to thank the Lord for all these days that He has given me on this earth. Today I’m here with my family and I can see that they are all happy because I can see my grandchildren and the little ones all smiling.

“If I had a thousand words to thank the Lord for what He has done for me then I’ll happily spend the whole day doing just that. I place my family before the Lord to protect them and also give them long lives so that they can also enjoy their lives under the care of the Lord, in Jesus’ name Amen,” Gogo Sibanda tells a crowd that has gathered to celebrate her 103 years.

The party was organised by her family and held at her homestead in Nkani Village in Lower Gweru.

Family, friends, church members from the Seventh Adventist Church (SDA) and neighbours all graced the party to celebrate the life of a matriarch who has raised generations and generations.

Her husband Nganunu Sibanda passed away in 1981. Some of Gogo Sibanda’s grandchildren were born way after her spouse’s passing but have heard abundant stories about the kind of a man he was from the centenarian.

All good stories, one grandchild jokingly tells the Saturday Chronicle.

After her short but powerful speech which one would easily take for a prayer, it’s time to cut the cake.

Surrounded by over 15 great-great-grandchildren, knife in hand and with a beaming smile, the matriarch cuts the cake that marks 103 years of a fruitful and healthy life.

Rene Sibanda, an eight-year-old girl who is part of the youngest generation of the family says she is proud of being in the rural areas to help her Gogo cut the cake.

“She doesn’t forget our names and always asks us if we are hungry and also doesn’t like to see one of us crying,” says young Rene.

The little ones seem to be all aware of why such a huge crowd is gathered at their Gogo’s homestead and giving them the chance to cut the cake with the centenarian is an occasion that will stay in their young minds and hearts for years to come.

Dumisani Sibanda, a grandson of the matriarch, says Gogo Sibanda is not just a family member who raised the broader family but also an integral part of the community.

“I’m sure you heard what members of the community had to say about uGogo, she has been a member of the SDA church for so many years as far as I can remember we have never gone to bed without praying, all thanks to her teachings.

“It’s not every day that a family gets to meet to celebrate the life of a woman who has touched all of our hearts and for that, we thank the Lord,” said Dumisani.

Gogo Sibanda is a mother of six grown children — three men and three women.

Two of her oldest daughters Milia Hauperi and Alice Sibanda are 73 and 70 years old, respectively.

“Some of the grandchildren and great-great-grandkids are not here today for various reasons, some are on their way but you can tell from those that are present that we are a very big family that was raised by uGogo,” added Dumisani.–@RaymondJaravaza