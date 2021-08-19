105 000 vaccinated against Covid-19 in new daily record for Zim

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

A RECORD daily total of about 105 000 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 countrywide on Tuesday as more Zimbabweans embrace the programme.

The country aims to vaccinate about 10 million by the end of this year to achieve herd immunity.

The President Cde Mnangagwa is on record saying the country may return to “normal” faster once herd immunity is achieved.

Government has embarked on mass vaccination and this comes at a time when countries that have achieved herd immunity through vaccination have started to open up their economies.

These countries have since made optional, the previously mandatory wearing of face masks while social gatherings are no longer restricted.

Of those vaccinated on Tuesday, 53 978 received their first dose and the remainder got their second shots.

“Our vaccination update shows that 53 978 people received their 1st dose on Tuesday bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 2 145 537 while 50 996 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 1 304 802,” said the Ministry.

As at August 17, 2021, Zimbabwe had 121 046 confirmed cases, including 100 211 recoveries and 4 156 deaths.

Zimbabwe has been making great strides to protect its citizens against the Covid-19 pandemic and is among leading countries in Africa in the procurement of vaccines. The country has paid for at least 12 million Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Zimbabwe is among the top eight countries in Africa in terms of administering vaccines and has a roll out plan that has proved to be the most successful in Southern Africa.

The country together with Lesotho, Egypt and Morocco join the likes of the United States, Canada, Japan, Canada and Brazil in successfully rolling out the vaccination campaign.

President Mnangagwa’s administration set aside US$100 million for the purchase of vaccines and US$93 million has so far been spent as Government pushes to vaccinate at least 10 million people to achieve a 60 percent herd immunity.

Zimbabwe acquired just over 12 million vaccines through direct purchase and has also joined the African Union (AU) vaccine facility after paying US$7,5 million.

To date, the country has received 6,875 million doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac, Sputnik V and X Covaxin vaccines.

By the end of July, a total of 2 413 509 doses had been administered, of which 1 645 599 were first doses and 767 910 were second jabs.

According to statistics from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4,66 percent of Zimbabweans have been fully vaccinated.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that on Monday a total of 56 729 people received their Covid-19 doses up from 54 349 the previous day.

On Saturday last week the total figure stood at 41 653 down from 94 714 recorded on Friday.

A total of 81 201 people received their jabs on Thursday last week, up from 43 753 the previous day.

The country’s response to the global pandemic received the much-needed societal support after President Mnangagwa’s declaration of the pandemic as a state of disaster from the outset and treating the financing of the response as an exceptionally high priority.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro said the response was destined for success, crediting the foresight of President Mnangagwa who availed funds for the procurement of vaccines well ahead of time.

“We have also ensured that these vaccines are kept in accordance with manufacturers specifications.

"Health officials have been on a mass vaccination campaign telling people about the benefits of the vaccines and this has helped to quell the safety pessimism that has been raised in some quarters," said Dr Mangwiro.