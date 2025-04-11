It’s all systems go at the FNB Botswana Grand Prix

Lovemore Dube in GABORONE, Botswana

THE BATSWANAS have worked day and night to ensure the Gaborone National Sports Stadium plays host to the FNB Golden Grand Prix an international event that has attracted a good field of international stars on Saturday.

There were doubts on Tuesday and Wednesday on whether workmen will be able to deliver.

They have worked day and night since Tuesday laying a new surface, granules and what is outstanding are lines.

At some stage there were suggestions that the event be moved to the Obed Ithani Stadium in Francistown but Government through the Botswana Sports Commission assured the nation and athletics lovers that the stadium would be ready by Friday afternoon.

At 1500 hours what appeared outstanding was the marking of the lines.

Botswana Sports Commission chief executive officer Tuelo Serhufo has been adamant about progress being in place.

On Friday the media jostled for accreditation at the stadium with tickets said to be selling well ahead of the event.

Akhiwe Simbine the 100 and 200m runner from South Africa, Ferdinand Omanyala the Kenyan sprint king and Botswana favourite Letsile Tebogo are among some of the biggest names taking part.

The Batswanas are talking about Tebogo and their men’s 4x400m relay team that has been making waves in the world.

A number of nations are using the event to try and qualify for the World Relays set for China next month.

Another opportunity at hand are the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan in August.

Zimbabwe has sent three teams for the event.

They are bidding to qualify in the women’s 4x100m and men’s 4×100 and 4x400m relays.

Last month the 4x400m men’s team ran the 28th best time of the year in 3 minutes 03.39 seconds to stay in contention.

Thirty two relay teams with the best season’s times as of close of deadline tomorrow will compete in China.

There have been several events since then where other nations have competed with a view of bettering their standards ahead of deadline day.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe boss Tendai Tagara, his technical director

Phakamile Lisimati are optimistic that the athletes will do well.

Saturday’s event will be a dress rehearsal for the Batswanas who will be the hosts of the 2026 World Relays.

Zimbabwe teams

4x100m MEN:

1. Ngoni Makusha

2. Daniel Magogo

3. Delroy Reppoh

4. Takudzwa Manhanga

5. Elvis Mukuchura

4x100M GIRLS

1. Hayley Chingono

2. Nyasha Doka

3. Rutendo Vushe

4. Gladys Mukome

5. Rutendo Sixpence

6. Samukheliso Ndebele

4x400m

1. Geren Muwishi

2. Dennis Hove

3. Leeford Zuze

4. Aldrin Mafa