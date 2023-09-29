119 students graduate at Mlezu Agricultural College

Part of the graduating students. Pic cred Minsitry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

A total of 119 student graduated from Mlezu Agricultural College was held in Kwekwe during the annual prize-giving ceremony this Friday.

The 23rd Diploma graduation ceremony saw 36 talented females and 83 males graduating.

The diploma graduation and prize-giving. ceremony as well as the 65th anniversary celebrations in Kwekwe were officiated by Deputy Minister Davis Marapira on behalf of Minister Anxious Masuka from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development today.