11k spectators for Highlanders, FC Platinum encounter

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

A total of 11 046 fans paid their way to watch the epic clash between a yet to reach top form but yet to taste defeat Highlanders and Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defending champions FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Amahlolanyama, who are level on seven points with Harare sides Dynamos and Caps United after three games, emerged victorious with a 2-1 score line thanks to striker Stanley Ngala and tough as tick defender Peter “21 Questions” Muduhwa who struck inside the first 45 minutes. Pure Platinum Play got their consolation from Walter Musona.

Nozibelo Maphosa, the Highlanders communications and marketing officer confirmed the attendance figures.

“We had 11 046 fans who paid,” she said.

The figure was less than 50 percent of the venue’s official seating capacity of 24 000 and is still 50 percent less than the 30 year attendance figures recorded by FC Platinum when they played South African giants Orlando Pirates in a Caf Champions League group stage encounter in 2019 when 23 164 fans paid to witness the clash.

Council spokesperson, Nesisa Mpofu told Chronicle then that the figure had last been recorded in the 1990s. That figure was when Highlanders collided with Dynamos in a tension filled encounter won 2-0 by Bosso as they began their journey of four league titles on the trot. – @skhumoyo2000