11th marketers conference set for Byo

Minister Monica Mutsvangwa

The Chronicle

Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

BULAWAYO is set to host the 11th annual marketers’ conference next week where Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, will be the guest of honour.

The convention, which starts on Wednesday and ends on Saturday, seeks to rejuvenate the marketing function in the Zimbabwean economy through the sharing of ideas from various speakers drawn from different sectors locally and abroad. It will run under the theme: “Engaging strategic marketing in a dynamic environment — expanding horizons”.

In a statement, the Marketers’ Association of Zimbabwe (Maz) said Minister Mutsvangwa would be joined by several dignitaries who would engage with delegates. These include Maz chief operating officer, Mr Danny Marandure, industrialist, Mr Busisa Moyo, ZimTrade chief executive officer, Mr Allan Mujuru, founder and chief executive officer of Breva Beverages in South Africa, Ms Gladys Mawoneke, among others.

Discussions would cover a range of topics bordering around the nexus of the economy and marketing orientation, personal branding-fusion and trends in the digital world, said Maz. — @pridesinstinctz.

