12 arrested over Bosso-Dembare violence
Innocent Kurira , Sports Reporter
THE police have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the public violence which occurred at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.
According to a statement from the police, the arrests range from crimes of contravening the Firearms Act (two suspects), criminal nuisance, and public violence.
“The ZRP assures the public that full-scale investigations are in progress to account for all suspects involved in the violence.
