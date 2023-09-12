12 arrested over Bosso-Dembare violence

Innocent Kurira , Sports Reporter

THE police have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the public violence which occurred at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

According to a statement from the police, the arrests range from crimes of contravening the Firearms Act (two suspects), criminal nuisance, and public violence.

“The ZRP assures the public that full-scale investigations are in progress to account for all suspects involved in the violence.

