12 killed during Heroes and Defense Holiday accidents

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

TWELVE people died in road traffic accidents during the just-ended Heroes and Defence Forces Holidays compared to four last year, according to the police.

The Heroes and Defence Forces Holidays were on August 15 to 16. National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said although there were fewer road accidents as compared to last year, there was an increase in the number of fatal accidents and the number of people injured.

“The recorded statistics show a decrease in the number of accidents recorded from 163 to 132 and an increase in the number of people killed, from four to 12 and the number of people injured from 29 to 85,” he said.

Assist Comm Nyathi said police statistics show that most road accidents were caused by speeding, defective vehicles, flouting road regulations and human error.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should be patient on the roads and avoid overtaking when it is not safe to do so,” he said.

“Motorists should also prioritise the servicing of vehicles to ensure they are fit and secure to carry passengers or goods on the roads.

“Drivers should not speed in situations which are not safe to do so. Above all, drivers should adhere to all road rules and regulations in order to curb the continuous loss of life through road accidents,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.