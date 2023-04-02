12 more suspected cholera cases recorded

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

TWELVE more suspected cholera cases have been recorded in Zimbabwe, a majority being from Beitbridge Matabeleland South Province, statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show.

Of the 12 new cases, 10 are from Beitbridge and the other two are from Mashonaland West province.

So far 15 cases are hospitalized countrywide.

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started in February in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province.

“To date cases have been reported in eight provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, with cases having no epidemiological link to each other. As of Saturday, a cumulative total of 321 suspected cholera cases, two laboratory-confirmed deaths, five suspected cholera deaths and 52 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported,” read the report.

