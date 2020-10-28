12 new Covid-19 cases recorded

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

TWELVE new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours bringing to 8 315 the total number of confirmed cases in Zimbabwe since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the 12 new cases were recorded in Bulawayo, Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Masvingo and Matabeleland North provinces.

The Ministry said of the 12 new cases, 11 are local while one is a returnee from Zambia.

Active cases went up to 269 from 264.

No death was recorded in the last 24 hours and the country’s death toll remained at 242.

“As of 27 October 2020, Zimbabwe had recorded 8 315 cases including 7 804 recoveries and 242 deaths. We recorded 12 new cases and no death was reported in the last 24 hours and the seven-day-rolling average for new cases fell to 18 today from 21 yesterday,” read a statement from the Ministry.

Seven new recoveries were reported in Bulawayo and the national recovery rate stands at 94 percent.

