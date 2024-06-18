12 new High Court judges take oath

Harare Bureau

THE justice delivery system is expected to improve significantly as a result of the appointment of 12 High Court Judges who were sworn in yesterday in Harare by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

The ceremony was held at the Constitutional Court and first to take the oath of office was Justice Garainesu Mawadze, who has been elevated to the position of Deputy Judge president of the High Court, where he will deputise Justice Mary Zimba-Dube.

The 10 new members of the High Court bench are Justice Faith Mushure, Justice Ngoni Nduna, Justice Regis Demure, Justice Phillipa Phillips, Justice Gibson Mandaza, Justice Joel Mambara, Justice Naison Chivayo, Justice Vivian Ndlovu, Justice Sijabuliso Siziba and Justice Mpokiseng Dube.

Justice Maxwell Kaitano was appointed to the Administrative Court.

Currently, the High Court has around 68 judges and there are more than 80 judges across all courts.

Judicial Service Commission secretary, Mr Walter Chikwanha said the appointment of new judges would improve efficiency.

“The appointment of a Deputy Judge president is very important because we have realised over the years that the High Court is decentralising hence the Judge president needed some assistance. He will assist the Judge president to run the affairs of the court.

“We are happy with the addition since we have shortages of judges in provinces like Bulawayo and we are hopeful that the Chief Justice and the Judge president of the High Court will deploy these judges accordingly,” he said.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the appointments will strengthen the court system in the country.

“We are very happy that His Excellency (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) has approved these appointments. It will help a lot in improving access to justice. Cases were taking too long to conclude but with the coming in of these judges it means they will be expedited and justice will be served efficiently,” he said.

Minister Ziyambi said the Government was committed to promoting gender equality although not compromising on quality. He commended the JSC for ensuring that there is gender equality in the judiciary system.

The president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe, Mrs Rumbidzai Matambo, hailed the appointment of new judges who include three women.

“The addition of new judges to the bench will result in a situation where justice will be delivered timeously and we do not expect to see more backlogs.

“However, having only three female judges is a bit discouraging and we would really like to see more women coming to the bench. We would also like to see more women offering themselves because we understand that this is a service and sacrifice,” she said .

Mrs Matambo pledged to encourage more female lawyers to equip themselves and offer themselves up for the next round of judicial appointments.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Minister Advocate Norbert Mazungunye, and Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Vimbai Nyemba, among others.