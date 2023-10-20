12 PSL clubs not yet safe from relegation

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

MATHEMATICALLY 12 teams in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League are not safe from relegation, a fact that Luke “Vahombe” Masomere is well aware of as he pushes to grind maximum points in the last six rounds of matches.

From seventh placed Herentals to log anchors Cranborne Bullets, the relegation matrix is still game on with the league drawing towards a close.

For any team to be safe from relegation it needs to accumulate about 43 points when the curtain comes down in the 2023 league campaign.

As things stand, only the top six, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Highlanders, Dynamos, FC Platinum, Manica Diamonds and Chicken Inn have garnered 43 points and above.

The rest of the teams are below the 43-point threshold.

However, against such a worrying background, Masomere, a self-proclaimed doctor of Zimbabwean, has vowed his ZPC Kariba charges will be able to avoid the dreaded chop.

ZPC Kariba, who are smarting from a 4-0 defeat at the hands of former champions Chicken Inn are on 33 points with a worrying goal difference of -18.

“We are very much aware that we are in the relegation zone. However, what I can say is that we are definitely not going to be relegated. ZPC Kariba will play Premier League football next year,” said Masomere ahead of their Week 29 home fixture against Dynamos to be played at Nyamhunga Stadium.

“Dynamos are coming to us, they played well today (Wednesday) and we are ready for them. We will have to get a positive result,” said the former Amazulu, Dynamos, Mutare City, Masvingo United, Hwange and How Mine gaffer.

On Sunday, they will face a high riding DeMbare that managed to get the better of log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars on a 2-1 scoreline in a midweek fixture that was played on Wednesday at the National Sports Stadium.

Cranborne Bullets will fight it out against seemingly rejuvenated CAPS United who have managed to post three consecutive wins.

Army side Black Rhinos will face equally buoyant Chicken Inn at Bata Stadium.

Rhinos are coming from a 2-1 away triumph over league defending champions FC Platinum who are scheduled to meet Greenfuel at Mandava Stadium on Saturday

Triangle United will have a date with Simba Bhora at Gibbo Stadium.

Herentals will do duty against Sheasham at the National Sports Stadium while Manica Diamonds welcome Hwange.

Sporadic Highlanders will face their noisy neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium while Ngezi Platinum Stars will seek to redeem themselves when they take on Yadah Stars at Baobab Stadium

Week 29 Fixtures

Saturday

Black Rhinos v Chicken Inn (Bata), Triangle v Simba Bhora (Gibbo), FC Platinum v Greenfuel (Mandava), Herentals v Sheasham (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday

Manica Diamonds v Hwange (Gibbo), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Yadah Stars (Baobab), CAPS United v Cranborne Bullets (National Sports Stadium) -@FungaiMuderere