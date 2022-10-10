12-yr-old takes care of granny, siblings

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

IN a tiny backyard room, measuring about 4 square metres lies a frail-looking woman looking up and lost in thought as she tries to figure out what tomorrow may bring.

The skeletal figure is what remains of the life of Mrs Ellen Moyo whose, life has been marred by hardships for the past two decades.

A faint voice seems to be taxing her frail body which deteriorates with each day with doctors failing to figure out the cause.

Her dry and cracking lips spell intense dehydration and her skin too tells the story of one who has gone for months without proper food and rest.

Food is, however, the least of her worries now and she has learnt the art of ‘praying for daily bread’ a prayer which thoughtful neighbours have gladly answered to.

Mrs Moyo has been evicted from this tiny room which has been home to her and three orphaned grandchildren for the past 12 years.

Her homestead in Dakamela area of Nkayi district, Matabeleland North is in shambles and she has nowhere to go.

The chronically ill woman lives off handouts from neighbours and relies on her 12-year-old granddaughter who has taken the role of the family head. Besides cleaning the house and cooking, the Grade Six learner has taken it upon herself to bathe her grandmother who can barely move.

The granddaughter, an innocent soul, moves about the room as if everything is normal. She even has put up crayon drawings on the wall- entitled “My Happy Family.”

It is heart-breaking to see the child happily attending to her ailing grandmother’s needs.

“I am in distress and have a million problems,” she finally opens her mouth.

“I am sick and feel like a living skeleton because the illness which doctors have failed to diagnose keeps eating into my health. I am happy that I managed to just sit up because some days I just lie motionless and struggle to even lift a hand.

“I live with three grandchildren but for the past months, I have failed to pay rent of US$30 for this small room where we are all staying. I cannot work anymore or sell vegetables as I used to since I cannot even rise from my bed hence my appeal for help.”

Mrs Moyo said the family could only afford one meal per day and her grandchildren had gotten used to spending the whole day without food.

She adds that for the past 18 years, she has adhered to antiretroviral therapy, medication which she takes only after having that one meal.

“Despite food challenges and all the distressing things I take my medication daily, but I am often weak because we sometimes eat porridge and sleep. My granddaughter is the one who goes to the clinic to collect my tablets since I can no longer walk or go there myself, she is literally my mother,” she says.

“I was told to vacate this room today, I don’t know where I will go, I can die anytime but what will happen to my grandchildren whose fees are currently paid by well-wishers? I have used up all my savings trying to do tests to establish what could be happening but nothing has emerged so far and it is slowly killing me to see my granddaughter taking up all my roles as if she is not a child.”

Mrs Moyo said the family had been good tenants before her health deteriorated.

“I used to sell vegetables and the money would cater for our rent and well-being. When things started going bad, I approached well-wishers and asked that they pay fees for my grandchildren. Now that we have been evicted, the struggle continues. I don’t know if we will have a roof over our heads tomorrow or if I will live to see these children complete their studies.”

She adds that her grandson, aged 15, is struggling to replace her sim card as her phone was stolen.

Those interested to help Mrs Moyo can visit the family at Block 85/2589 Mpopoma suburb or contact Ms Patricia Tshabalala on +263772984376 who is helping her to pay fees for the children and occasionally buy food. — @thamamoe