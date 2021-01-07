13 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter

THE country recorded 610 new Covid-19 positive cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The seven-day rolling for new cases further spiked to 597 from 552 yesterday.

All of the 610 positive cases are local transmission.

A total of 4 696 PCR tests were conducted.

New recoveries were 153.

The national recovery rate stands at 67percent and active cases went up to 5047.

“As of 6 January, 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 17804 cases, 11966 recoveries and 431 deaths,” reads statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

