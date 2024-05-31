13 more specialist doctors join Mpilo Hospital

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

THE Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening public healthcare with Mpilo Central Hospital getting an additional 13 specialist doctors to expand its service offerings.

These specialists cover a wide range of crucial areas, including obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, general surgery, anaesthesia, radiology, oncology, internal medicine, orthopaedic surgery, neurosurgery, haematology, nephrology as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Previously, Mpilo Central Hospital faced challenges due to a lack of specialised equipment. However, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Sleiman Kwidini, highlighted positive developments. The installation of a new MRI machine has significantly improved the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses.

“Mpilo Central Hospital offers specialist services in various areas. The Maternity Department has received additional equipment, ensuring quality services for pregnant mothers. Results-based financing provides funding specifically for pregnant mothers, offering them free services at hospitals.”

Deputy Minister Kwidini outlined further advancements at Mpilo Central Hospital.

To ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery, the Ministry is installing a solar power system as a reliable backup solution.

Additionally, an upgrade of the hospital’s laboratory is underway, aiming to improve accessibility and efficiency for patients requiring laboratory services.

“Due to the age of the hospital, a new purpose-built facility is needed to meet current and future healthcare needs. While ongoing efforts are being made to repair and maintain machines at the Radiology and Radiotherapy Centre, replacement of these aging machines is not immediate.

“More doctors, interns, and specialists have been deployed to Mpilo Hospital, contributing to improved healthcare services and patient care.

“The Ministry remains committed to addressing infrastructure needs, attracting and retaining healthcare professionals, and continuously improving healthcare services,” he said.

Deputy Minister Kwidini acknowledged ongoing efforts to address healthcare challenges. The Health Services Commission is actively working to fill critical healthcare positions, aiming to reduce vacancy rates and improve staffing levels.

To alleviate the burden on Mpilo Central Hospital, the Government is prioritising the development of lower-level healthcare facilities.

This includes the expedited completion of Lupane Provincial Hospital, which will offer additional services and reduce pressure on Mpilo.

“Mpilo Central Hospital has made improvements in diagnostics and power backup solutions. Efforts are being made to address skills migration, upgrade facilities, and deploy more healthcare professionals. Strengthening lower-level facilities will help alleviate pressure on Mpilo Central Hospital, and the Ministry remains committed to improving healthcare services for the community,” the Deputy Minister said. ‑— @Lo7246Lovelyn