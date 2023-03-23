13 suspected, 2 confirmed cholera cases in 24 hours

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 13 suspected and two confirmed cholera cases in the past 24 hours. These were reported from Mutasa (6), Beitbridge (4), Centenary (2) and Harare Glenview surbub (1).

A Report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care shows that as on Tuesday, there were 12 hospitalized cases at Beitbridge District Hospital, Mutare District Hospital, Chidodo Clinic and Chiwenga Clinic.

“As of Wednesday, Zimbabwe had recorded 198 suspected cholera cases, 26 confirmed cases, 181 recoveries and one death. The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.,” read the report from the Ministry.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu

town, Mashonaland West Province. To date cases have been reported in 8 provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, with cases in the 8 provinces having no epidemiological link to each other.”

