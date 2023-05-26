13k fans watch Bosso-Dembare’s 4th draw on trot

Sikhumbuzo [email protected]

A total of 13 173 fans paid to watch the two Zimbabwean giants Highlanders and Dynamos play to a goalless in a re-arranged Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Barbourfields Stadium on Africa Day.

The figure, while still leaving a lot of questions hanging in the air, could have easily been even higher had the Bulawayo giants not increased gate charges from the usual US$2 for the rest of the ground to US$5 but Bosso can still argue that they made a sound financial decision as they grossed at least US$65 000.

Against reigning league champions FC Platinum in April, a match that Amahlolanyama won 2-1, through goals from Stanley Ngala and Peter ’21 Questions’ Muduhwa 11 046 fans paid their way through the turnstiles while against ZPC Kariba 6 741 fans paid.

Bosso spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa confirmed the figure.

“There were 13 173 fans that paid to watch the match between Highlanders and Dynamos on Thursday,” she said.

Barbourfields Stadium has a carrying capacity of 23 000 although FC Platinum’s Caf Champions League collision against South African giants Orlando Pirates in 2019 burst that figure as 23 164 fans were counted as paid.

Meanwhile, Highlanders and Dynamos have now clocked 360 minutes or six hours each without registering a win but more disturbingly, just a single goal has been scored by the two giants during the matches under review, a penalty by Highlanders in their 1,1 away draw against Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium.

Strange as it may be, Highlanders find themselves at the summit of the log standings with 18 points.

