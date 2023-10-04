13th Shoko Festival opening a bang!

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

THE theme of the 13th Shoko Festival was #TheTakeBack, and without a doubt, the festival’s opening night was a monument to young people reclaiming their authority as leaders in the creative and cultural industries.

The artistes arrived from all across the lovely country of Zimbabwe, saw, and took control.

Shoko Festival was sure to be a hit based on the fashion statements, the atmosphere during the rehearsals, and the pre-festival social media buzz.

The event was the buzz of the town on Thursday as it marked its arrival in the capital, with Alson Wilson Avenue near to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital being the place to be. Attendees had a difficult time finding parking because so many people came to see the Magamba Network idea succeed. Distinguished artists Albert Nyathi and Butholezwe Nyathi, as well as representatives from the American Embassy and journalists, were there.

From hip hop, contemporary, jazz, Amapiano and Maskandi beats, the event was a mixed affair.

Young Gemini, Thandy Dhlana-Jele, Confuzed, Aphiwe, Noluntu J, Sobancane, Nasibo, Mwendamberi Solutiongc, and Vera are performers who can be hand-picked as having topped the list. The performers gave it their all, therefore the audience’s appreciation of local talent should be commended. From the start, they sung along hysterically to practically every act.

The 13th iteration of the Shoko Festival was unquestionably a youth event that belongs in the history of the nation’s music scene.

