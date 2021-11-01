14 -days to IATF 2021, 30 Zim firms to participate

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

PREPARATIONS for this year’s edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) are at an advanced stage with organisers of the expo ready to welcome delegates slated for Durban, South Africa later this month.

The trade fair, which is organised by AfreximBank runs from November 15 to 21 would see at least 30 companies from Zimbabwe participating, according to ZimTrade.

Zimbabwe launched its national IATF Campaign in September and since then ZimTrade has been rallying local businesses to maximise on the platform.

In a statement, AfreximBank said at the 12th meeting of the IATF2021 Advisory Council was held virtually recently where the council’s chairman, Olusegun Obasanjo, who is also former Nigeria President expressed satisfaction over the level of readiness for the trade fair.

“The advisory council took detailed stock of the state of preparations, noting a very satisfactory overall level of readiness as exhibitors, buyers, conference delegates, and visitors from Africa and the rest of the world rush to register,” it said.

The event is attracting more and more participation as the registration period draws to a close.

“During the first two weeks of October, over 3 500 registrations were received.

“More than 5 000 delegates from 95 countries, including 52 African countries, have already registered.

“Due to the high demand, the registration period was extended until 29 October 2021,” said AfreximBank.

