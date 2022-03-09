14 months in for Gokwe man who terrorised Lupane community  

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A GOKWE man who was terrorising the community of Lupane, robbing them of their property at knife point has been sentenced to 14 months in jail.

Admire Moyo (24) from Chief Musala area in Gokwe has a number of robbery cases he committed in Gwayi and Jotsholo where he would pounce on unsuspecting individuals and rob them of their property.

In October last year he was sentenced to 30 months in jail by a Lupane court for a case of aggravated robbery of which six months of the sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour within five years.

Moyo appeared again before Hwange magistrate Ms Barbara Phiri last week for a case of robbery he committed in October last year.

The magistrate slapped him with 14 months in prison before suspending one month on condition that he restitutes the complainant.

Prosecuting, Miss Nomusa Maseko said the complainant is Ms Rimelda Ncube (29) of Gwayi compound and is a vendor at Gwayi business centre.

“On the 18th day of October 2021 at around 8pm, the accused person followed the complainant from behind as she walked home from Gwayi shops. When the complainant reached the old Gwayi river bridge Moyo outpaced her and walked fast ahead of her. As soon as he crossed the bridge, he made a U-turn and approached the complainant while holding a knife which he used to threaten her,” said Miss Maseko.

The court was told that Moyo demanded money while threatening to stab Ms Ncube, who out of fear took out a purse from her handbag intending to surrender it to Moyo.

Instead, Moyo snatched the handbag and fled from the scene with cash and cellphone among other items inside.

Moyo was arrested the following day in Jotsholo for another case of robbery that is yet to be tried, and the complainant’s cellphone and cash was recovered from him.

