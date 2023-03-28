14 Nkayi men arrested for murder

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Police in Nkayi district, Matabeleland North province are investigating a murder case, where 14 people are facing charges of lynching a suspect, who allegedly broke into a farmhouse, attacked two females, and stole US$300.

In a statement, police confirmed the investigation, saying the 14 accused are aged between 25 and 50.

“The deceased is Lindani Moyo, a male adult aged 33 years of Batiki village, Nkayi district. On 25 March 2023 at around 23:30 the now-deceased teamed up with his friends and broke into a farmhouse in Bubi. They used an axe to break open the back door of the farmhouse,” said Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

Insp Ncube said upon entering the farmhouse they woke up the two women, before breaking another door in the house.

“The accused persons went on to break the front door of the house. While the now deceased and his gang were breaking the doors, the two females escaped using the back door but were tripped by long grass and fell down.

“The accused person searched one of the complainants and took away cash amounting to US$300. She managed to escape and hid in a bush where she met a group of people who asked her why she was running away and she told them that there were people who had invaded their farmhouse,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the group of people called for backup, before proceeding to the farmhouse where they attacked the intruders.

“Some of the intruders escaped but the now deceased remained behind and was attacked with unknown sharp objects all over his body. A police report was then made and the lifeless body of the deceased was found lying on the veranda of the farmhouse in a pool of blood,” said Insp Ncube.

He urged community members to increase security measures in their homes to avoid break-ins.

“We appeal to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons to report at any nearest police station. Community members are warned against the use of excessive force or taking the law into their own hands,” said Insp Ncube.