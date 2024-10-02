14 people die from snake bites since January

RAYMOND JARAVAZA

FOURTEEN people have died from snake bites since January, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

A total of 2 917 cases snake bites were recorded since the beginning of the year, the Ministry announced on X (formerly Twitter), in its disease surveillance report for the week that ended on 15 September.

Last year, 707 cases of snake bites and three deaths were recorded.

Snake season in the country stretches from September to March when the reptiles become more active after a period of hibernation between April and August