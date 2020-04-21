14 poets for African online poetry slam

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

FOURTEEN poets drawn from seven countries in Africa will at 2pm today commemorate the World Creativity and Innovation Day with an online poetry contest.

World Creativity and Innovation Day (#WCID) is a global United Nations Day celebrated annually on April 21 to raise awareness around the importance of creativity and innovation in problem solving with respect to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The online poetry contest will be shown on the Youth For Innovation Trust (YIT) in Zimbabwe Facebook page.

Zimbabwe will be represented by Intwasa Lafarge Poetry Slam 2019 winner Sox the poet, radio personality Voko the poet, Charlton “M-One” Moyo and Zakes who is currently based in Canada while Zambia will be represented by Frank Bwalya Junior, Gerry Sikazwe, Rahim and Vanessa. Dorphan will represent Kenya, while Phindu Zaie and Bridgitta Flao will hold the fort for Malawi. Phodiso Modirwa will represent Botswana whereas MaryJacob Okwuosa will stand in for Nigeria and Wobusobozi Amooti for Uganda.

YIT managing director, Thando Gwinji said the online gathering will run under the theme “Creativity in a time of crisis taking into consideration the lockdowns and curfews in most African countries”.

