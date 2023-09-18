14 school children arrested at Vuzu Party

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

FOURTEEN pupils were arrested at a Vuzu party in Pumula South, Bulawayo wearing different school uniforms.

The parties are wild affairs where children often take drugs, drink alcohol and engage in unprotected group sex.

In a statement, police said, “The incident occurred on 15 July 2023 when they recovered condoms and empty containers of alcohol.”

“Investigations are underway for what occurred in the incident,” said police.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating an incident in which 14 students, who were wearing different school uniforms, were found at a Vuzu party at a certain house in Pumula South on 15/07/23. Condoms and empty containers of alcohol were recovered at the scene,” reads the statement