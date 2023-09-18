  • Today Mon, 18 Sep 2023

14 school children arrested at Vuzu Party

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

 FOURTEEN pupils were arrested at a Vuzu party in Pumula South, Bulawayo wearing different school uniforms.

 The parties are wild affairs where children often take drugs, drink alcohol and engage in unprotected group sex.

 In a statement, police said, “The incident occurred on 15 July 2023 when they recovered condoms and empty containers of alcohol.”

 “Investigations are underway for what occurred in the incident,” said police.

