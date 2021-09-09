14 succumb to Covid-19

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

FOURTEEN people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 1 35 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The country has so far recorded 125 931 cases, 4 517 deaths and 117 822 recoveries. The national recovery rate stands at 93 percent with active cases going down to 3 592

Harare and Manicaland each recorded four deaths followed by Bulawayo and the Midlands each with two deaths.

Mashonaland East and Matabeleland North recorded the least number with one death in each of the two provinces.

All the cases are local transmissions.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 2 782 103 people having received the first dose while 1 770 352 people got the second jab.

A total of 31 422 people received their first jab yesterday and 27 711 their second. The seven-day rolling average for new cases slightly rose to 147 yesterday from 146.

As of September 7, 2021, at 3PM, there were 153 people were hospitalised with 10 new admissions. Three people were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 73 had mild to moderate symptoms. Forty-eight patients had severe symptoms while 29 were asymptomatic.

Manicaland recorded the highest number of 32 cases followed by Masvingo with 30 cases. Mashonaland East had 23 cases with Harare recording 21 cases. Bulawayo recorded 12 cases while Matabeleland South nine cases.

Mashonaland West had four new cases. Two new cases were recorded in the Midlands. Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North recording the least number with one case each.

“As of September 8, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 125 931 confirmed cases, 117 822 recoveries and 4 517 deaths,” reads the statement.14