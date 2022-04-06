14 teams to contest independence netball tourney

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOURTEEN netball teams are set to contest the Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) Bulawayo province Independence Cup on April 17, just a day before the national day’s main celebrations set for Barbourfields Stadium the following day.

Zina Bulawayo chairperson Joseph Nkomazana said they were busy with logistics to ensure the tournament runs smoothly.

“The independence celebrations are around the corner and as a province we are planning to celebrate on the 17thof April at White City Stadium. We are busy with the planning process now. We are talking to a number of stakeholders in Bulawayo so that they support us financially to have lucrative rewards for winners,” said Nkomazana.

“We will only have 14 teams in this competition, which we will draw from social leagues like Masiye Netball League, Prevention Netball League, Bulawayo Christian Netball League as well as teams from colleges and universities in the city. A number of teams have shown interest in the competition and we are doing the screening process right now,” said. – @innocentskizoe