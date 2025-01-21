14-year-old excels in O-level exams through home schooling

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

FOURTEEN-year-old Vicky Moyo has achieved an impressive milestone by passing five out of six O-level subjects in the 2024 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) examinations.

Her success comes after an unconventional educational journey that combined home schooling, online resources and dedicated tutoring.

Vicky, who stopped formal education at Sizane High School at the age of 13, took a bold step to pursue her O-level studies earlier than most of her peers.

“I was inspired by seeing other learners of my age from different provinces writing their O-levels earlier than expected and succeeding. That motivated me to take that route,” she said.

With support from her mother, Ms Lindiwe Sithole and guidance from educators at Entumbane High School, Vicky prepared for subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Combined Science and English.

Her hard work paid off as she earned a B in Combined Science, Cs in Mathematics, English and Chemistry and a D in Biology.

Vicky credited her success to the dedication of her teachers and the resources provided by ZimInclusive Learning, a free online platform that offers educational materials to students across the country.

“The encouragement from my mother and a network of dedicated educators has proven that with the right support, success is attainable at any age,” she said.

The journey was not without its hurdles. After dropping out of school at Form Two, Vicky began attending extra lessons in April 2024 to cover the syllabus. Her tutors played a crucial role in keeping her motivated.

“They have been my rock throughout my O-level exams. Without them, I would have given up along the way. I am also grateful for the free online lessons I received from Mr Melulwazi Dlamini, founder of ZimInclusive. The resources he offered were invaluable and all for free,” she said.

Ms Sithole, a strong advocate for home schooling, expressed her pride and joy in Vicky’s achievement.

“If you can, try it. It can make a difference. I didn’t hesitate to support my daughter in this new method of learning. She was assessed by teachers from Entumbane High School before being allowed to drop out of formal education completely,” she said.

“I am a happy mother that everything worked out well.” Vicky hopes her story will inspire other students to pursue their educational dreams despite challenges. She expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her, including her friends, family and mentors.

Home schooling is gaining traction in the country as more families explore alternative educational paths.