14-year-old Minenhle Ndhlovu aka Peach Vibz ready to make her mark in music industry

Mthabisi Tshuma

Fourteen-year-old Minenhle Ndhlovu has embarked on an exciting musical journey, working on tracks to mark her entry into the industry.

Performing under the stage name Peach Vibz, the Form One student at Inyathi High School is both a songwriter and musician, carefully honing her skills to meet professional standards.

Peach Vibz, who is from Magwegwe North in Bulawayo, has begun bringing to life, the songs she has been composing over the past few years.

“I started composing my own songs in 2022 and have been learning and improving every day. The encouragement from those around me, who have seen my art, inspired me to pursue this path,” she said.

In the coming months, Peach Vibz plans to launch her first project, which will feature about 11 completed tracks. Her ultimate dream is to establish a music academy that nurtures young talent.

"My goal is to join the music industry and eventually open my own academy to help young artistes develop their skills from an early age," Peach Vibz added.