14-year old Mpopoma High pupil joins music bandwagon

Mthabisi Tshuma

Showbiz Correspondent

The artistry that was instilled by Nkululeko Dube when he founded Iyasa over 20 years ago while he was a teacher at Mpopoma High School, still lives as a 14-year-old boy pupil at the school, Dean Ncube, has joined the music industry.

From the early 2000s, through the help of Dube, the school has managed to churn out successful musicians like Sandra Ndebele and Nkwali.

Now, years later, it seems the school is still on top of its game in terms of nurturing young talent.

Currently doing Form 2, Ncube who uses the stage name, Dee Venom, seems keen on the hip hop genre as he recently released his debut trap single titled “Work for Swag” that is due to be launched on ZBCtv.

The up-and-coming artiste said he gets his inspiration from multi-award-winning South African rapper, Nasty C.

“My role model is Nasty C. I’d go crazy each time I’d hear his voice back then, of which I was part of a praise and worship team at our church. Music has been a part of my daily life, something which led me to write songs in the gospel, trap and hip hop genres,” Dee Venom said.

He said the support he has received from church, school mates and general public over the last year has spurred him on.

“I’ve performed gospel songs and the applause I’ve received from my church mates have motivated me to push higher,” said Dee Venom.

Through this support, the up-and-coming artiste said he was inspired to work on a trap song. He got assistance from South Africa-based singer, The Big Animal who helped him record.

“As an up-and-coming star, my dream is to have my songs motivate my age mates who are passionate about music, but are struggling to break through. I also promise to deliver meaningful songs through the messages,” said the enthusiastic youngster. – @mthabisi_mthire