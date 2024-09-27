14 Zimbabwean children stuck in Botswana as illegal immigrants, finally reunited with parents

THE 14 Zimbabwean children who were intercepted by Botswana authorities enroute to South Africa without travel documents have been released to their parents.

The school going children who were visiting their parents in South Africa during the August school holidays have missed three weeks of learning since schools opened.

The children from Tsholotsho District, Matabeleland North are now being processed at Plumtree Border post.

Former Tsholotsho Rural District Council chairperson and ward 9 councillor Esau Siwela confirmed the latest development.

“We are at Plumtree Border Post right now and all the children have been united with their parents. The officials in Botswana freed them today and we are taking them home,” he said

More to follow…..