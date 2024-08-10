144 capped at Defence University

Chancellor of the Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU) President Mnangagwa caps one of the graduands at the institution’s graduation ceremony yesterday

Talent Chimutambgi, Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa yesterday conferred degrees and certificates on 144 graduates at the fifth graduation ceremony of the Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU).

The President is the Chancellor of the ZNDU that focuses on security studies.

Allied students accredited from Eswatini, Nigeria, Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania, among others, were part of the graduates.

The initiative was part of efforts to forge inter-regional co-operation in both academic studies and defence and security to harness peace and security at regional and international level.

ZNDU grew out of the National Defence College and in 2017, received university status, which led to the opening of doors to the public in 2021.

Its distinct features are that it offers competitive academic study options in addition to serving as a national defence and security think-tank.

The graduates, including those from the Centre for Defence and Security Studies, graduated in programmes that included Master of Science in International Studies and Master of Arts in Defence and Security Studies as well as Master of Science in Conflict Prevention and Early Warning Mechanisms as well as degrees in Software Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Aviation, Aircraft Systems and Operations.

This year’s graduation saw a rise in the number of those capped, from the previous ceremony where 102 were capped underlining the open door policy of the institution.

In his address at the ceremony, ZNDU Vice Chancellor Air Vice Marshal Michael Moyo, said the graduation ceremony was critical as it underscored the sacrifices of various stakeholders in the development of the institution.

Air Vice Marshal Moyo, however, bemoaned the low enrolment from critical Government departments on courses considered vital for national development.

“Graduation is important to many people because it marks the climax of the long years of investment and sacrifices made by Government, sponsor organisations, parents, guardians and other stakeholders in the tertiary education sector,” said Air-vice Marshal Moyo.

“The university continues to note with concern the low subscription levels by Government ministries and departments to the national defence course and other ZNDU programmes.

“The non-subscription of students by Government ministries to the national defence course is worrying considering that the course provides a platform for senior Government officials and military officers to train together at the strategic level on issues of national security.”

As part of growth and expansion initiatives in enrolment, Air Vice Marshal Moyo said the university was planning to admit students to study higher degrees and introduce other programmes.

“The Faculty of Engineering is steadily growing with the creation of new departments and programmes in the engineering field, in particular aviation sciences, computer science, mechanical, and electrical and electronic engineering.

“The faculty is offering the Master of Science in Software Engineering, the BSc (Hons) in Aerospace Engineering, the BSc (Hons) in Aviation Sciences (Aircraft Systems and Operations and BSc (Hons) in Aviation Sciences (Air Traffic Management), the BSc (Hons) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and the BSc (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering,” he said.

“The ZNDU held its inaugural selection of candidates for the Doctorate of Philosophy (DPhil) and Masters of Philosophy (MPhil) degrees in Aerospace and Software Engineering.

“The candidates have been given provisional approval for proposal writing. Plans are also underway to introduce the BSc (Hons) in Civil Engineering, BSc (Hons) in Mechatronics and BSc (Hons) in Architecture, after undertaking a benchmarking exercise abroad.”

Air Vice Marshal Moyo said the university was aware of the technological developments where cyber threats were taking centre stage in the world, hence stakeholders gathered to discuss the issue in the context of national security.

The Institute for Strategic Research and Analysis (ISRA) in conjunction with the Pedagogy Centre, he said, collaborated with the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, in holding the Cyber Security Awareness workshop on June 29.

This annual workshop was a continuation of the Cyber Security awareness initiative and was preceded by the National Cyber Security Week. Air Vice Marshal Moyo said the workshop provided a platform for the analysis of cyber security in the context of national security and national development goals.

He highlighted the need for the institution to be self-sustaining in order to reduce the burden from the fiscus and has lined up a number of projects to embrace the initiative.

The ZNDU intends to establish income generating projects so as to generate additional income and not solely on the fiscus.

Some of the business ventures being considered are at different stages of development, namely; hotel and conference facilities on the 10 hectares to the south of the campus and has also identified land at Hwange National Park where they plan to construct prime chalets.

The ZNDU is also considering embarking on a solar project on a 100-hectare piece of land in Matabeleland South, which is being leased by the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.