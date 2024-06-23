147 touts appear in court

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A TOTAL of 147 touts arrested during operation “No to Touts” appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court for contravening Section 40 of the Road Motor Transportation Act.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “The accused persons were arrested during operation “No To Touts”. The offence is committed where “the operator, driver or conductor of an omnibus or any person acting on behalf of such operator, driver or conductor, by troublesome and frequent demands or by persistent following, holds out the omnibus for hire to the public or acts in any way so as to cause annoyance or inconvenience to any other person.”

Anyone found guilty pays a fine not exceeding level four or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months or to both.

The NPAZ said: “Some of the accused persons pleaded guilty and have been sentenced to a level 3 fine of US$20 coupled with a 2 or 3 months suspended sentence for 2 years as a deterrent measure. The court is still in session.”