15-11-22 Sakunda terminates Rufaro stadium MOU

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

GIANT energy company, Sakunda Holdings has with immediate effect withdrawn from the refurbishment project of the iconic Rufaro Stadium citing “toxicity” from the Harare City council.

In a letter addressed to Harare’s Mayor Jacob Mafume on Tuesday, Sakunda said the toxicity seen in the council’s attitude, which showed a lack of will to implement the project has forced them to withdraw from the project that would have seen the facility getting a major uplift.

The sponsors of traditional giants Highlanders and Dynamos also cited that numerous efforts to submit the feasibility study and proposed designs for the refurbishment of Rufaro Stadium to the council hit a brick wall.

Also, frustrating Sakunda out of the deal to make Rufaro Stadium an international facility were false reports that the giant energy company which has been involved in a number of corporate social responsibility programmes intended to buy the ceremonial home of soccer.

Sakunda, who took a team of officials to South Africa where they engaged suppliers and experts in order to get a firm grasp of the project said they are donating all project designs and plans to the council in the public interest.

