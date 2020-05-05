15 -29 age group most affected by Covid-19

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has said people most affected by Covid-19 are in the 15 to 29 years age group, the majority of them men.

To date, Zimbabwe has 34 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including five recoveries and four deaths.

The Ministry, in its daily Covid-19 update report said a total of 1 682 tests were done yesterday, bringing to 13 329 the total number of Covid-19 tests done so far in the country.

“Of the 34 confirmed cases, 19 (56 percent) are males and the most affected age group is between 15 to 29 years,” read the Ministry’s statement.

In the 0-14 age group, two Covid-19 cases have been confirmed, while 11 cases have been confirmed in the 15-29 age group.

Eight cases were recorded in the 30-44 years age group while another eight positive cases were recorded in the 25-59 years age group. Five cases have so far been recorded in the 60 years and above age group.

The revelations are made at a time when Government has encouraged companies to buy rapid tests kits and arrange with designated testing facilities for their employees to be tested for Covid-19.

Last Friday, President Mnangagwa extended the national lockdown by a further two weeks, but directed some sectors to start operating.

In a statement, Health and Child Care Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva said Covid-19 testing for workers is mandatory.

“As announced by His Excellency, the President Cde E.D Mnangagwa the reopening of the industry and commerce during the lockdown extension effective 4 May 2020, is premised on the mandatory testing of employers and employees. The Ministry has put in place the following plan to ensure immediate implementation of this policy; Designated public health facilities that conduct routine screening and medical examination for workers will now also conduct Covid-19 rapid testing,” she said.

She called for employers to make arrangements with testing centres to ensure their employees were tested.

“To expedite the testing process, companies are encouraged to procure the rapid tests kits for themselves, guided by the Ministry in terms of test kits specification, employers must arrange with the designated testing facilities (public and private) for their employees to be tested at the agreed time at the facility or at the workplace,” she said.

Dr Mahomva said companies should ensure that they have adequate social distancing space and facilities for infection prevention and control.

