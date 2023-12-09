15 armed robbers on the run after stealing over US$38 000

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A GANG of 15 masked robbers armed with firearms, iron bars, and bolt cutters, allegedly attacked three security guards, broke into five safes and stole US$38 022.

In a statement on X, police said the incident occurred on Thursday in Harare.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the suspects’ arrest.

“Police in Mbare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a company in Southerton on 07/12/23 in which 15 unidentified male suspects who were wearing face masks and armed with unidentified firearms, iron bars, and bolt cutter, attacked three security guards before breaking into several offices where they stole five safes containing money amounting to US$38 022.00. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.