15 die in separate accidents on Friday

15 people lost their lives in various road traffic accidents that occurred in Norton, Chegutu, and Mutare on Friday.

In a statement the Zimbabwe Republic Police revealed that in one of the accidents, a Nissan Caravan kombi, carrying 20 passengers, veered off the road and overturned, landing on its left side at the 30-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road at approximately 4PM.

Four people, including three adults and an infant, died at the scene of the accident, while three others, later succumbed from their injuries after being admitted to Norton Hospital, and 12 others sustained injuries.

In another accident that occurred at around 5.32 PM at the 85-kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road, a Chevrolet TrailBlazer vehicle, carrying five passengers, collided with a Toyota Hilux vehicle, which was carrying seven passengers.

The Chevrolet Trail Blazer had allegedly attempted to overtake the Toyota Hilux, which was turning right.The collision caused the Toyota Hilux to overturn and land on its left side.

Three people are reported to have been killed, while two others were injured. The injured victims were transported to Chegutu General Hospital for medical treatment.