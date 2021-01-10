15 more die of Covid-19

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THE country recorded 839 new Covid-19 positive cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.

There are 838 local cases and one is a returnee from Zambia.

A total of 3 010 PCR tests were conducted. New recoveries were 255.

The national recovery rate stands at 60,7 percent and active cases went up to 7 577.

“As of 9 January, 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 20 499 cases, 12 439 recoveries and 483 deaths,” reads statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.