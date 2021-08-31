15 more people succumb to Covid-19

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

THE country has reported 15 more Covid-19 related deaths and 144 new cases in the last 24-hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 124 581.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell from 225 yesterday to 255.

The country is recording a spike in Covid-19 deaths with the overall statistics rising to 4 416 from 4 401 on Monday.

Harare recorded the highest number of 43 cases, followed by Mashonaland East with 18 cases, Manicaland 16, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West each recorded 14 cases surpassing Bulawayo with one case, Midlands 11 cases, Masvingo six, Mashonaland Central five and Matabeleland South recoded the lowest number of four cases.

112 399 have people recovered from infections at a time when the vaccination programme is on-going country-wide.

22 092 people received their first dose yesterday bringing the cumulative for first dose to 2 552 573 while 12 712 received their second dose bringing cumulative second dose to 1 619 463 as at 4pm.

Tests conducted yesterday were 5 569 bringing the country’s positivity rate to 2,6 percent.

In its daily Covid-19 report, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said: “As at 30 August 2021, Zimbabwe had 124 581 confirmed cases, including 112 399 recoveries and 4 416 deaths. To date, a total of 2 552 573 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19,” said the ministry.

According to the Ministry there were 256 hospitalised cases, 15 new admissions, 23 asymptomatic, 152 mild to moderate, severe 56 while 25 are in intensive care.