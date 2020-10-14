15 people test positive for Covid-19

The Chronicle

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

FIFTEEN people tested positive to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said the new cases were reported from Bulawayo, Harare and Matabeleland North provinces.

According to the Ministry, the national recovery rate now stands at 95 percent.

“As of 13 October 2020, Zimbabwe had recorded 8 036 confirmed cases, including 7 632 recoveries and 230 deaths. Fifteen new cases and no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the seven day rolling average for new cases remained at 17 today,” read the statement from the Ministry.

About 588 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were done today while positivity rate was 2,6 percent.

Five new recoveries were recorded in Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Masvingo provinces.

Of note is the significant decrease in active cases to double digits in five provinces and single digits in the other five.

